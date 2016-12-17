Donald Trump picks Rep. Mulvaney to head White House budget office

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate Republican U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney to be director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, a senior transition official said on Friday.

An announcement naming Mulvaney is expected to be made on Monday, according to the Wichita Eagle newspaper, which first reported that the South Carolina lawmaker had been chosen.

His nomination must be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Mulvaney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The OMB director plays a lead role in formulating budgets that reflect the administration’s legislative priorities and are a blueprint for detailed spending and tax bills the president wants Congress to consider.

Mulvaney, 49, is a fiscal conservative and was an outspoken critic of former House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, who resigned in 2015 amid opposition from fellow Republicans who were members of the House Freedom Caucus.

David Malpass, former chief economist with investment bank Bear Stearns and a senior Trump adviser, was also considered for the OMB job.

LIST OF TRUMP’S PICKS FOR TOP JOBS IN ADMINISTRATION

All the posts but those of

national security adviser, the White House chief of staff, White

House director of the National Economic Council and White House

strategist require Senate confirmation.

U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: JEFF SESSIONS

Sessions, 69, was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump’s

presidential bid and has been a close ally since. Son of a

country store owner, the Alabama senator and former federal

prosecutor has long taken a tough stance on illegal immigration,

opposing any path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

CIA DIRECTOR: MIKE POMPEO

U.S. Representative Pompeo, 52, is a third-term congressman

from Kansas who serves on the House of Representatives

Intelligence Committee, which oversees the CIA, National

Security Agency and cyber security. A retired Army officer and

Harvard Law School graduate, Pompeo supports the U.S.

government’s sweeping collection of Americans’ communications

data and wants to scrap the nuclear deal with Iran.

COMMERCE SECRETARY: WILBUR ROSS

Ross, 79, heads the private equity firm W.L. Ross & Co. His

net worth was pegged by Forbes at about $2.9 billion. A staunch

supporter of Trump and an economic adviser, Ross helped shape

the Trump campaign’s views on trade policy. He blames the North

American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, which went

into force in 1994, and the 2001 entry of China into the World

Trade Organization, for causing massive U.S. factory job losses.

DEFENSE SECRETARY: JAMES MATTIS

Mattis is a retired Marine general known for his tough talk,

distrust of Iran and battlefield experience in Iraq and

Afghanistan. A former leader of Central Command, which oversees

U.S. military operations in the Middle East and South Asia,

Mattis, 66, is known by many U.S. forces by his nickname “Mad

Dog.” He was once rebuked for saying in 2005: “It’s fun to shoot

some people.”

EDUCATION SECRETARY: BETSY DEVOS

DeVos, 58, is a billionaire Republican donor, a former chair

of the Michigan Republican Party and an advocate for the

privatization of education. As chair of the American Federation

for Children, she has pushed at the state level for vouchers

that families can use to send their children to private schools

and for the expansion of charter schools.

ENERGY SECRETARY: RICK PERRY

Perry, 66, adds to the list of oil drilling advocates

skeptical about climate change who have been picked for senior

positions in Trump’s Cabinet. The selections have worried

environmentalists but cheered an oil and gas industry eager for

expansion. Perry, who also briefly ran in the 2016 presidential

race, would have to be confirmed by the Senate to head the

Energy Department, which is responsible for U.S. energy policy

and oversees the nation’s nuclear weapons program.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ADMINISTRATOR: SCOTT PRUITT

An ardent opponent of President Barack Obama’s measures to

stem climate change, Oklahoma Attorney General Pruitt, 48, has

enraged environmental activists. But he fits with the

president-elect’s promise to cut the agency back and eliminate

regulation that he says is stifling oil and gas drilling. Pruitt

became the top state prosecutor for Oklahoma, which has

extensive oil reserves, in 2011, and has challenged the EPA

multiple times since.

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY: TOM PRICE

U.S. Representative Price, 62, is an orthopedic surgeon who

heads the House Budget Committee. A representative from Georgia

since 2005, Price has criticized Obamacare and has championed a

plan of tax credits, expanded health savings accounts and

lawsuit reforms to replace it. He is opposed to abortion.

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: JOHN KELLY

The final leadership role of Kelly’s 45-year career was head

of the U.S. Southern Command, responsible for U.S. military

activities and relationships in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The 66-year-old retired Marine general differed with Obama on

key issues and has warned of vulnerabilities along the United

States’ southern border with Mexico.

HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY: BEN CARSON

Carson, 65, is a retired neurosurgeon who dropped out of the

Republican presidential nominating race in March and threw his

support to Trump. A popular writer and speaker in conservative

circles, Carson previously indicated reluctance to take a

position in the incoming administration because of his lack of

experience in the federal government. Carson is the first

African-American picked for a Cabinet spot by Trump.

INTERIOR SECRETARY: RYAN ZINKE

Zinke, 55, a first-term Republican representative and a

member of the House subcommittee on natural resources, has voted

for legislation that would weaken environmental safeguards on

public lands. He has taken stances favoring coal, a fossil fuel

that suffered during the Obama administration. The League of

Conservation Voters, which ranks lawmakers on their

environmental record, gave Zinke an extremely low lifetime score

of 3 percent.

LABOR SECRETARY: ANDREW PUZDER

Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants Inc

, which runs the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s fast-food

chains, has been a vociferous critic of government regulation of

the workplace and the National Labor Relations Board. Puzder,

66, has argued that higher minimum wages would hurt workers by

forcing restaurants to close, and praises the benefits of

automation, so his appointment is likely to antagonize organized

labor.

NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR: GARY COHN

Cohn, 56, president and chief operating officer of

investment bank Goldman Sachs, had widely been considered

heir apparent to Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of the Wall Street firm.

Trump hammered Goldman and Blankfein during the presidential

campaign, releasing a television ad that called Blankfein part

of a “global power structure” that had robbed America’s working

class.

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: MICHAEL FLYNN

Retired Lieutenant General Flynn, 57, was an early Trump

supporter and serves as vice chairman on his transition team. He

began his Army career in 1981 and was deployed in Afghanistan

and Iraq. Flynn became head of the Defense Intelligence Agency

in 2012 under President Barack Obama but retired a year earlier

than expected, according to media reports, and became a fierce

critic of Obama’s foreign policy.

OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET: MICK MULVANEY

U.S. Representative Mick Mulvaney, 49, a South Carolina

Republican, is a fiscal conservative. He was an outspoken critic

of former House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, who

resigned in 2015 amid opposition from fellow Republicans who

were members of the House Freedom Caucus. Mulvaney was first

elected to Congress in 2010.

SECRETARY OF STATE: REX TILLERSON

Tillerson, 64, has spent his entire career at Exxon Mobil

Corp, where he rose to serve as its chairman and CEO in 2006. A

civil engineer by training, the Texan joined the world’s largest

energy company in 1975 and led several of its operations in the

United States as well as in Yemen, Thailand and Russia. As

Exxon’s chief executive, he maintained close ties with Moscow

and opposed U.S. sanctions against Russia for its incursion into

Crimea.

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION ADMINISTRATOR: LINDA MCMAHON

McMahon, 68, is a co-founder and former chief executive of

the professional wrestling franchise WWE, which is based in

Stamford, Connecticut. She ran unsuccessfully as a Republican

for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012, and was

an early supporter of Trump’s presidential campaign.

TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: ELAINE CHAO

Chao, 63, was labor secretary under President George W. Bush

for eight years and the first Asian-American woman to hold a

Cabinet position. She is a director at Ingersoll Rand, News Corp

and Vulcan Materials Company. She is married to U.S. Senate

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky.

TREASURY SECRETARY: STEVEN MNUCHIN

Mnuchin, 53, is a successful private equity investor, hedge

fund manager and Hollywood financier who spent 17 years at

Goldman Sachs before leaving in 2002. He assembled an

investor group to buy a failed California mortgage lender in

2009, rebranded it as OneWest Bank and built it into Southern

California’s largest bank. Housing advocacy groups criticized

the bank for its foreclosure practices, accusing it of being too

quick to foreclose on struggling homeowners.

U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: NIKKI HALEY

Haley, 44, has been the Republican governor of South

Carolina since 2011 and has little experience in foreign policy

or the federal government. The daughter of Indian immigrants,

she led a successful push last year to remove the Confederate

battle flag from the grounds of the South Carolina state capitol

after the killing of nine black churchgoers in Charleston by a

white gunman.

WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: REINCE PRIEBUS

Recently re-elected to serve as Republican National

Committee chairman, Priebus will give up his party post to join

Trump in the White House, where the low-key Washington operative

could help forge ties with Congress to advance Trump’s agenda.

The 44-year-old was a steadfast supporter of Trump during the

presidential campaign even as the party fractured amid the

choice.

CHIEF WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST, SENIOR COUNSELOR: STEVE BANNON

The former head of the conservative website Breitbart News

came aboard as Trump’s campaign chairman in August. A

rabble-rousing conservative media figure, he helped shift

Breitbart into a forum for the alt-right, a loose confederation

of those who reject mainstream politics and includes neo-Nazis,

white supremacists and anti-Semites. His hiring signals Trump’s

dedication to operating outside the norms of Washington. As

White House chief of staff, Bannon, 63, will serve as Trump’s

gatekeeper and agenda-setter.