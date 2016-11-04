Donald Trump plans another campaign trip to Reno on Saturday

CARSON CITY — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will make a final push for votes in Northern Nevada at a campaign rally this weekend in Reno.

Trump’s campaign Thursday announced the candidate will speak at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center at 5 p.m. Saturday, just three days before Election Day.

His visit will follow a campaign stop in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Polls show a tight race between Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in this battleground state, where Democrats statewide hold an 89,000 advantage over the GOP in active registered voters.

But Northern Nevada as a whole is largely Republican, and Washoe County in particular is a swing county often viewed as a bellwether of election outcomes.

It will be Trump’s second visit to Nevada in a week. He campaigned in Las Vegas on Sunday.

His last visit to Reno was in early October, though his vice presidential running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, campaigned in Reno twice within a week’s time late last month.

