Donald Trump rushed off stage amid disturbance at Reno rally

RENO — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was hustled off stage here at a rally on Saturday but returned after a brief, hectic interlude apparently involving someone attending the event.
He left abruptly after calling out someone in the crowd who Trump said was a Hillary Clinton supporter.
“We have one of those guys from the Hillary Clinton campaign,” he told the crowd. “How much are you being paid, $1,500?”
Trump was just finishing a 30-minute speech when the incident occurred.
A few seconds later, the press corps traveling with Trump was told to leave to get to the airport for Trump’s departure.
But after a hectic few minutes, Trump returned to the stage.
Several heavily armed law enforcement officers took an individual out of the Reno-Sparks Convention Center where Trump was speaking. Trump’s visit came just a few days before Tuesday’s general election.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
A Homeland Security official confirms the @ABC report: no gun found, crowd panicked as a guy tried to raise a sign; someone shouted "gun."— Marc Ambinder (@marcambinder) November 6, 2016
Man who caused disturbance at Trump rally being held in bathroom in back of venue. Officers inside with him, and outside on guard. pic.twitter.com/rh319Gj1Ox— Jacob Rascon (@Jacobnbc) November 6, 2016
Man taken off rally floor under heavy police escort amid chaotic scene at @realDonaldTrump event in Reno. pic.twitter.com/eAyvkbrU8y— M. Scott Mahaskey (@smahaskey) November 6, 2016
Trump rally halted after law enforcement tackle and man in the audience and hurry Trump off the stage pic.twitter.com/MyjjBMwIqJ— Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) November 6, 2016
#RJnowpic.twitter.com/yat0bVTsiY— Ben Botkin (@BenBotkin1) November 6, 2016
Video of the man being escorted out of the building by Secret Service pic.twitter.com/drkMVSiKYs— Benjamin Margiott (@BenMargiott) November 6, 2016