Donald Trump rushed off stage amid disturbance at Reno rally

RENO — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was hustled off stage here at a rally on Saturday but returned after a brief, hectic interlude apparently involving someone attending the event.

He left abruptly after calling out someone in the crowd who Trump said was a Hillary Clinton supporter.

“We have one of those guys from the Hillary Clinton campaign,” he told the crowd. “How much are you being paid, $1,500?”

Trump was just finishing a 30-minute speech when the incident occurred.

A few seconds later, the press corps traveling with Trump was told to leave to get to the airport for Trump’s departure.

But after a hectic few minutes, Trump returned to the stage.

Several heavily armed law enforcement officers took an individual out of the Reno-Sparks Convention Center where Trump was speaking. Trump’s visit came just a few days before Tuesday’s general election.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A Homeland Security official confirms the @ABC report: no gun found, crowd panicked as a guy tried to raise a sign; someone shouted "gun." — Marc Ambinder (@marcambinder) November 6, 2016

Man who caused disturbance at Trump rally being held in bathroom in back of venue. Officers inside with him, and outside on guard. pic.twitter.com/rh319Gj1Ox — Jacob Rascon (@Jacobnbc) November 6, 2016

Man taken off rally floor under heavy police escort amid chaotic scene at @realDonaldTrump event in Reno. pic.twitter.com/eAyvkbrU8y — M. Scott Mahaskey (@smahaskey) November 6, 2016

Trump rally halted after law enforcement tackle and man in the audience and hurry Trump off the stage pic.twitter.com/MyjjBMwIqJ — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) November 6, 2016