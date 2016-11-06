Posted Updated 

Donald Trump rushed off stage amid disturbance at Reno rally

WATCH: Donald Trump rushed off stage in Reno (WSBTV - Atlanta)

A man is escorted by law enforcement officers moments after Donald Trump was rushed offstage by Secret Service agents during a campaign rally in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (Evan Vucci/The Associated Press)

Members of the Secret Service rush Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump off the stage at a campaign rally in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

Members of the Secret Service rush Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump off the stage at a campaign rally in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

Members of the Secret Service rush Donald Trump off the stage at a campaign rally in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

By SEAN WHALEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

RENO — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was hustled off stage here at a rally on Saturday but returned after a brief, hectic interlude apparently involving someone attending the event.

He left abruptly after calling out someone in the crowd who Trump said was a Hillary Clinton supporter.

“We have one of those guys from the Hillary Clinton campaign,” he told the crowd. “How much are you being paid, $1,500?”

Trump was just finishing a 30-minute speech when the incident occurred.

A few seconds later, the press corps traveling with Trump was told to leave to get to the airport for Trump’s departure.

But after a hectic few minutes, Trump returned to the stage.

Several heavily armed law enforcement officers took an individual out of the Reno-Sparks Convention Center where Trump was speaking. Trump’s visit came just a few days before Tuesday’s general election.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.

 