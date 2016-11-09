Posted 

Drawing no opposition, 15 candidates win races in Nevada

web1_inaugural-ceremony_040915ev_011_7326179.jpg
Newly appointed Nevada Court of Appeals Judges Michael Gibbons, from left, Abbi Silver, and Jerome Tao, are sworn in by Supreme Court of Nevada Chief Justice James Hardesty during an inaugural ceremony at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas Thursday, April 9, 2015. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Erik Verduzco on Twitter @Erik_Verduzco

web1_kelvin_atkinson_web_7326179.jpgBuy Photo
Democratic candidate for Nevada Senate District 4, Kelvin Atkinson (incumbent), is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Thursday, April 21, 2016. Not pictured is Stephen Munford. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_student_rights_022315ca_001_7326179.jpgBuy Photo
Nevada Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville, presents a measure in an Assembly Education Committee hearing at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_ron_parraguirre_7326179.jpg
Justice Ron Parraguirre in a Supreme Court panel. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_freeride-ellison_031816ca_7326179.jpg
John Ellison, R-Elko. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_freeride-hansen_031816ca_7326179.jpg
Nevada Assemblyman Ira Hansen, R-Sparks. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_freeride-araujo_031816md_7326179.jpg
Nelson Araujo, D-Las Vegas. Mark Damon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_freeride-diaz_031816rc_7326179.jpg
Olivia Diaz, D-North Las Vegas. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_extortionfolofeb6_15_7326179.jpg
Nevada Assemblyman Chris Edwards, R-Las Vegas, listens to testimony in a committee hearing at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015. The investigation into allegations of an attempted extortion plot against Edwards continues with investigators executing a search warrant in Virginia today. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By SANDRA CHEREB
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

CARSON CITY — Fifteen candidates on Tuesday’s ballot won the election months ago. All they needed to do was vote for themselves to achieve victory.

That’s because they either drew no opposition; their opponents dropped out; or they received the most votes in a closed primary with no other candidates vying for the post.

Three incumbent legislators and one newcomer won their primaries in June. With no other opponents, they needed only a single vote in the general election to win. They are state Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-Las Vegas, District 4 in Las Vegas; Assembly incumbents Paul Anderson, R-Las Vegas, District 13 and Chris Edwards, R-Las Vegas, District 19, both in Las Vegas; and Lisa Krasner, R-Reno, a Legislature newcomer who will represent District 26 in Washoe County.

Five other Assembly incumbents drew no opposition even in the primary and appeared on the ballot as the only candidate in their races — Olivia Diaz, District 11, North Las Vegas; Nelson Araujo, District 3, Las Vegas; Ira Hansen, District 32, Sparks; John Ellison, District 33, Elko; and Jim Wheeler, District 39, Gardnerville.

Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, in District 14, had a Republican opponent but she moved out of her district and informally withdrew from the race. However, Melody Howard’s name still appeared on the ballot because she missed a deadline to have it removed.

All five Nevada appellate court judges received free rides to new six-year terms on the bench, needing only one vote to win. They are Supreme Court Justices Ron Parraguirre and James Hardesty; and Appeals Court Judges Jerry Tao, Michael Gibbons and Abbi Silver.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

 