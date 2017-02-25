DREAMer from valley will deliver Democrats’ Spanish-language response to Trump’s address to Congress

Calling hometown DREAMer Astrid Silva someone who “embodies the exact principles on which our country was founded,” Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi announced that Silva would deliver the Democrats’ Spanish-language response to President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress next week.

“America has a grand and proud tradition of welcoming immigrants and families like hers with open arms,” Schumer said in a statement Friday. “Her activism and steadfast commitment to fighting for a fair immigration system has been nothing short of inspiring.”

Silva, who came to the United States from Mexico at age 4, is a so-called DREAMer. She’s benefited from President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which provides undocumented students and members of the military with work permits and deferred deportation.

Silva co-founded DREAM Big Vegas, an organization raising awareness about the importance of educating undocumented youth. She is a former organizing director for PLAN Action, the political arm of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada.

Silva was named Youth Immigrant of the Year by the American Immigration Council in 2014 and received the Humanitarian Award from Nevada State College.

In 2016, she took the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, telling delegates about her family’s journey to the United States, how they “risked everything for the American dream,” and how a Trump administration would rip immigrant families apart.

In a recent statement about her response next week to Trumps’ speech, Silva had a similar message: “It is more important than ever that we show the American people the real faces of immigrants and that we push back on President Trump and Republicans’ plan and vision for America.

“Rather than separating immigrant families,” she said, “President Trump should be working to create more jobs, expand access to quality affordable healthcare and education for all Americans.”

Contact Lucy Hood at lhood@reviewjournal.com or 702 387-2904. Follow @lucyahood on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.