Early results give slim lead to legalizing marijuana in Nevada

web1_1007-pot_7356809.jpg
Medical marijuana plants at a cultivation facility in Pahrump. (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

By COLTON LOCHHEAD
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

With very early results in, the battle over legalizing recreational marijuana is still a tight race.

The “yes” vote is up eight percentage points with Clark County’s early voting and a small number of rural votes counted.

Question 2 would allow adults 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana or up to one-eighth of an ounce of cannabis concentrate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead.

 