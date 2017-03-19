Posted 

Early voting gets underway in municipal elections in Southern Nevada

8189400_web1_earlyvoteweb_8189400.jpgBuy Photo
Shoppers take the escalator as an early election day voting sign is displayed at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8189400_web1_earlyvoting_031717_bb_007_8189400.jpg
Local election signs pictured on MLK boulevard near Washington avenue on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

8189400_web1_earlyvoting_031717_bb_004_8189400.jpg
Local election signs pictured on MLK boulevard near Washington avenue on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

8189400_web1_earlyvoting_031717_bb_005_8189400.jpg
Local election signs pictured on MLK boulevard near Washington avenue on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

8189400_web1_earlyvoting_031717_bb_006_8189400.jpg
Local election signs pictured on MLK boulevard near Washington avenue on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

8189400_web1_earlyvoting_031717_bb_002_8189400.jpg
Local election signs pictured on Bonanza road near Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

8189400_web1_earlyvoting_031717_bb_003_8189400.jpg
Local election signs pictured on Bonanza road near Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

8189400_web1_earlyvoting_031717_bb_001_8189400.jpg
Local election signs pictured on Bonanza road near Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

8189400_web1_earlyvoting_bb_001_8189400.jpg
Local election signs pictured on MLK Boulevard near West Carey Avenue on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

8189400_web1_earlyvoting_bb_002_8189400.jpg
Local election signs pictured on MLK Boulevard near West Cheyenne Avenue on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

8189400_web1_earlyvoting_bb_003_8189400.jpg
Local election signs pictured on MLK Boulevard near West Cheyenne Avenue on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

8189400_web1_earlyvoting_bb_004_8189400.jpg
Local election signs pictured on MLK Boulevard near West Cheyenne Avenue on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

8189400_web1_earlyvoting_bb_005_8189400.jpg
Local election signs pictured on MLK Boulevard near West Cheyenne Avenue on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

8189400_web1_-earlyvoting-mar19-16_photo_031817cl_011_8189400.jpgBuy Photo
Henderson Residents before early election day voting for the Clark County municipal election at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8189400_web1_-earlyvoting-mar19-16_photo_031817cl_010_8189400.jpgBuy Photo
Henderson Mayor candidate Angelo R. Gomez, 19, after casting his ballot during early election day voting for the Clark County municipal election at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. Gomez is the youngest candidate on the ballot. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8189400_web1_-earlyvoting-mar19-16_photo_031817cl_009_8189400.jpgBuy Photo
Alexander Lum, 18, casts his ballot during early election day voting for the Clark County municipal election at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8189400_web1_-earlyvoting-mar19-16_photo_031817cl_008_8189400.jpgBuy Photo
A Henderson Resident lady walks away from a polling station after casting her vote during early election day voting for the Clark County municipal election at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8189400_web1_-earlyvoting-mar19-16_photo_031817cl_007_8189400.jpgBuy Photo
Stickers at a Clark County municipal election polling station at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8189400_web1_-earlyvoting-mar19-16_photo_031817cl_006_8189400.jpgBuy Photo
A Henderson Resident man walks away from a polling station after early election day voting for the Clark County municipal election at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8189400_web1_-earlyvoting-mar19-16_photo_031817cl_005_8189400.jpgBuy Photo
Henderson Residents turn in their ballots after early election day voting for the Clark County municipal election at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8189400_web1_-earlyvoting-mar19-16_photo_031817cl_004_8189400.jpgBuy Photo
Henderson Residents during early election day voting for the Clark County municipal election at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8189400_web1_-earlyvoting-mar19-16_photo_031817cl_002_8189400.jpgBuy Photo
Jesse Cano, 74, places a ballot into a box after a man votes during early election day voting for the Clark County municipal election at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

8189400_web1_-earlyvoting-mar19-16_photo_031817cl_001_8189400.jpgBuy Photo
Henderson Residents stand in line before early election day voting for the Clark County municipal election at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Saturday was the first day of early voting in Clark County municipal elections. While April 4 is the official election day for municipal elections, residents of Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City can cast their ballots during early voting through March 31.

Candidates can win their seat in the primary election if they get more than 50 percent of the vote. If no one does, the top two vote-getters face off in a June 13 general election. Clark County, which conducts municipal elections for the cities, offers a list of when and where early voting will take place: www.clarkcountynv.gov/election/Pages/2017-InfoIndex-17P.aspx#ev.

 