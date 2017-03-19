Early voting gets underway in municipal elections in Southern Nevada

Saturday was the first day of early voting in Clark County municipal elections. While April 4 is the official election day for municipal elections, residents of Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City can cast their ballots during early voting through March 31.

Candidates can win their seat in the primary election if they get more than 50 percent of the vote. If no one does, the top two vote-getters face off in a June 13 general election. Clark County, which conducts municipal elections for the cities, offers a list of when and where early voting will take place: www.clarkcountynv.gov/election/Pages/2017-InfoIndex-17P.aspx#ev.