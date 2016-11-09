Expanded background checks for gun sales holds slim lead

The Nevada ballot measure that would expand background checks to private gun sales and transfers has tightened up as more votes roll in Tuesday night.

The “yes” vote on Question 1, which would require in-person background checks for all guns sold among friends, online and at gun shows is up by five percentage points with just over half of the state’s active registered voters reporting, according to the Nevada secretary of state’s website.

NRA Nevadans for Freedom pumped $6.5 million in advertising and ground-game work to fight the expansion of background checks. About $2 million of that came from the NRA’s national political arm.

The money the opponents raised proved to be a fraction of what the pro-Question 1 group raised during the election cycle.

The measure’s sponsoring PAC, Nevadans For Background Checks, saw heavy funding from the national gun-safety group Everytown for Gun Safety. Nearly $11 million of the more than $15 million raised by that PAC came from Everytown.

A Review-Journal poll conducted by Bendixen & Amandi International between Oct. 20 and 23 showed that 54 percent of 800 likely voters polled supported the measure, while 38 percent were opposed.

Federal law requires background checks meant to keep guns away from felons, domestic abusers and the mentally ill on all sales by licensed dealers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

