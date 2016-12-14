Federal Reserve raises interest rates for first time in a year

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is raising a key interest rate for the first time in a year, reflecting a resilient U.S. economy and expectations of higher inflation. The move will mean modestly higher rates on some loans.

The Fed signaled in a statement Wednesday that additional rate increases will likely be made slowly as the economy improves and inflation edges closer to the Fed’s 2 percent target.

The central bank is increasing its benchmark rate by a quarter-point to a still-low range of 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent. The Fed last raised the rate in December 2015 from a record low near zero set during the 2008 financial crisis.

President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for tax cuts and infrastructure spending have led investors to expect that inflation will pick up in coming months.

The economy, after growing at an anemic annual rate of 1.1 percent in the first half of this year, accelerated to a 3.2 percent pace in the July-September quarter. That pickup has lifted hopes that the economy will keep rising, fueled by steady hiring gains. The unemployment rate is at a nine-year low of 4.6 percent.

In the month since Trump’s victory, investors have sent stock prices surging to record highs and driven up bond yields. The markets have calculated that Republican control of Congress will enable Trump to cut taxes, ease regulations and accelerate infrastructure spending — and that higher economic growth, inflation and corporate profits will result.

The Fed’s action Wednesday should have little effect on mortgages or auto and student loans. The Fed doesn’t directly affect those rates, at least not in the short run. But rates on some other loans — notably credit cards, home equity loans and adjustable-rate mortgages — will likely rise soon, though only modestly. Those rates are based on benchmarks like banks’ prime rate, which moves in tandem with the Fed’s key rate.

Mortgage rates have been surging since Trump’s election victory last month on expectations that his economic program will accelerate economic growth and inflation.

Some Fed watchers expect faster growth to lead the central bank to shift its focus from trying to energize the economy to considering ways to counter the risk of too-high inflation. On that assumption, some are revising their forecasts for Fed rate hikes in 2017.

Arvind Menon, CEO of Las Vegas-based community bank Meadows Bank, called the decision a win for retirees living on savings and a hitch for businesses with adjustable loan rates, ones close to the limits of qualifying for a loan and ones hoping to refinance a loan.

For homeowners, fixed-rate loans and ones with lengthier periods before rates are adjusted are still attractive, he said.

Projects in the Las Vegas area already under construction are likely safe to continue because the financing for the projects is locked in, Menon said. For future projects, slow increased by the Fed in 2017 should give businesses time to factor higher interest payments into their plans.

“The rates should go up incrementally, meaning we will not see a big, immediate difference,” Menon said.

The Fed will want to see wages grow before its next interest increases in 2017, said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate, a New York-based financial services company.

The American economy is ready to ease into normal interest rates and that Trump’s election hasn’t disturbed that momentum yet, McBride said. The Fed’s governors will need to see the inflation-stoking policies he proposed on the campaign trail in legislative writing before deciding to raise rates faster, McBride said.

“It’s time to wean the patient off the medicine of near-zero interest rates,” McBride said. “You have to do so gradually so as to not disrupt the recovery.”

Some Fed watchers believe low interest rates could be the new normal, UNLV professor and director of the university’s business and economic research center Stephen Miller said.

Locally, high new house prices compared to existing homes signals the valley economy is still recovering, he said.

But a low national employment rate will continue to tell the Fed that businesses and individuals can handle rate increases.

“The hope is they are staying ahead of the curve,” Miller said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.