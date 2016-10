Donald Trump plans to campaign in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Republican presidential nominee will hold a rally at 11 a.m. at The Venetian.

The ticketed event is at the Palazzo Ballroom.

To register, go to https://www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule/register/las-vegas-nv4/.

One of Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, will hold a rally later today in Summerlin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.