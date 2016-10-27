Harry Reid optimistic, but not overconfident, about general election

Retiring U.S. Sen. Harry Reid expressed optimism about how Democrats will fare on Election Day, attested to the power of the Hispanic vote, and reflected on his career in public office after casting his early ballot Wednesday afternoon.

The Nevada Democrat and Senate minority leader said he is encouraged about the outlook for Democrats on Nov. 8, as they battle to gain control of the Senate.

Reid isn’t surprised Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has gained in the polls over her GOP opponent Donald Trump “with Trump being who he is.”

“I mean, think about this: If most people including me over the years had said just part of what he said about women, about religion, my career would have been over,” Reid said. “This man does so much, and people just kind of come to accept him being this man who just believes in Russia more than our own country. And he’s said so. Who believes he knows more than the generals know. It’s no surprise to me that she’s moving up in the polls.”

Reid said he didn’t want to be “overconfident” about the heated race to replace him in the Senate between Democrat former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Congressman Joe Heck, but said having the more popular candidate at the top of the ticket often aids the same-party down-ballot candidates.

Reid slammed Heck for his views on climate change and Planned Parenthood.

“He won’t tell us who he’s going to vote for, but we all know who he’s going to vote for,” Reid said of Heck, who withdrew his support for Trump earlier this month.

Reid and his wife, Landra, cast their ballots Wednesday afternoon at an early voting location near the Strip off Harmon Avenue, alongside a number of Culinary Union 226 workers from Caesars Palace and Aria.

Reid, 76, said he cast his first ballot as a 21-year-old for John F. Kennedy.

Democrats are “doing well” with early voting, Reid said.

He also emphasized the power of the Hispanic vote in Nevada and nationwide.

“The Hispanic vote in Nevada in my race six years ago set the tone for the country because the Hispanic people came to the realization that their power was going to be felt in one place,” Reid said.

Reid, who has spent the past three decades in the Senate, said he’s happy with his career in public office. “I’m going to finish this lame duck session the very best I can,” he said, while noting that when he’s finished, he’s “going to look forward,” not into the past.

“I have great satisfaction that someone with my background, I’ve been able to do as well as I have,” Reid said. “I love my government service. From the time I was city attorney, all through my career. I feel very comfortable with what I’ve done.”

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.