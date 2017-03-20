Hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

WASHINGTON — Hearings on the nomination of federal Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court began Monday in the Senate, more than a year after Justice Antonin Scalia died and left an opening on the nation’s highest judicial body.

President Donald Trump nominated Gorsuch, 49, a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, in February.

The nomination was hailed by Republicans, who sought the appointment of a conservative jurist for the post once held by Scalia, who died on Feb. 13, 2016, of natural causes during a trip to an exclusive ranch in West Texas.

But Democrats said they have questions about Gorsuch’s legal temperament on a variety of issues, including judicial independence, Roe v. Wade and numerous pro-business rulings over the past 10 years.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, cast Gorsuch as an impartial jurist and constitutionalist in the mold of Scalia

WARNING: ROUGH RIDE AHEAD

Grassley told Gorsuch that despite his credentials, the next few days would be rough, with lawmakers dissecting his past rulings and actions.

“You will get some questions that will cause you to scratch your head,” Grassley said.

But Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said the hearings are important because the Supreme Court will determine whether a woman has the final say over her body, whether billionaires will be able to buy elections and whether corporations will pollute our air and water with impunity.

“Our job is to determine whether Judge Gorsuch is a mainstream conservative,” she said.

Gorsuch, who lives in Boulder, Colorado, was appointed to the appellate court in 2006 by President George W. Bush. He was confirmed by unanimous Senate vote, making it difficult for Democrats to now argue now that he is out of the mainstream.

But Democrats are still smarting from a setback from last year, when President Barack Obama’s appointee, Merrick Garland, a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, was blocked by Republicans when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refused to give him a hearing in the Senate.

Following the election of Trump, liberals in the Democratic Party have pressed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to block the Gorsuch nomination in retaliation.

PROTESTERS GET FRONT ROW SEATS

Protesters wearing red T-shirts emblazoned with #StopGorsuch filled the first couple of rows in the hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building.

The four days of hearings began with statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will vote later before the full Senate takes up the nomination.

Gorsuch was expected to make a statement later in the day

Neither senator from Nevada sits on the Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., praised Trump for the selection of a conservative for the Supreme Court seat. But the lawmaker said he would wait for the hearings to make up his mind on how he will vote.

Heller also likes the fact that Gorsuch is a westerner, the first since Sandra Day O’Connor of Arizona joined the high court.

Abortion rights, civil rights and rulings on business issues are concerns for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., a former state attorney general. Cortez Masto said she wanted to read previous rulings by Gorsuch, listen to hearing testimony and meet with him before she decides how to vote on the nomination.

Legal experts say Gorsuch must use the hearings to distance himself from Trump, who has attacked the judiciary over rulings on his executive orders on travel bans from citizens in predominantly Muslim countries, among other controversies swirling around the White House.

“He needs to show he is a mainstream nominee, and that he will exercise judicial independence from the president who appointed him,” said Carl Tobias with the University of Richmond School of Law.

The stakes are high for both parties.

Democrats see an opportunity to hand Trump a political defeat and try to force him to nominate a more moderate jurist than Gorsuch, a loyal conservative who was championed by the Heritage Foundation.

But Republicans hold a slim 52-vote margin in the Senate. They need to pick up eight Democratic votes to overcome a possible filibuster and other parliamentary procedures to stop the nomination from reaching a vote.

