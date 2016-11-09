Here’s a look at lesser-known ballot measures that passed yesterday

Donald Trum’s election as U.S. president dominated election night coverage, but all over the country voters decided ballot issues closer to home. Some, of course, have greater implications than others. Here are a few lesser-known initiatives that passed at the state level.

California condoms

Voters rejected a ballot measure requiring actors to use condoms in all porn movies made in California, prompting a huge sigh of relief from the porn industry, which had said it would have been forced to relocate to another state if the initiative had passed.

Proposition 60 lost 54 to 46 percent, with 99 percent of more than 8 million votes counted by early Wednesday.

The so-called Safer Sex in the Adult Film Industry Act would have also required that porn producers be licensed by the state and pay to have their actors regularly tested for sexually transmitted diseases.

Beer and wine OK in Oklahoma

Voters in Oklahoma approved a major overhaul of the state’s liquor laws. Starting on Oct. 1, 2018, wine and beer can be sold in grocery and convenience stores seven days a week.

Licenses to sell wine, beer and spirits at retail locations are required.

DC seeks statehood

Voters in the nation’s capital decided Tuesday to support becoming the 51st state, though a vote for statehood doesn’t mean another star is getting added to the nation’s flag any time soon.

The statehood referendum added some interest to a sleepy general election in the nation’s capital, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 12-to-1, and Hillary Clinton easily won the District’s three electoral votes with just over 90 percent of the vote.

On the statehood question, 79 percent of voters endorsed a draft constitution that would have city residents electing a governor, not a mayor, and a 21-seat state legislature instead of a city council. The constitution includes new borders for the proposed state, with the White House, the Capitol and the National Mall carved out as a separate federal enclave.

City leaders will now submit the statehood proposal to Congress, which can admit a new state into the union by simply voting to approve the document.

Death penalty gets life in Nebraska

Nebraska voters reinstated the death penalty, reversing the Legislature’s decision last year to repeal capital punishment with a ballot campaign partially financed by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The Legislature’s vote to abolish capital punishment triggered a multimillion-dollar campaign battle between death penalty supporters and opponents. Nebraska’s largest law enforcement groups urged voters to reinstate the punishment, while religious leaders spoken against it.

Nebraska has 10 men on death row but hasn’t executed an inmate since 1997, when it used the electric chair. The state currently lacks all the drugs required for its lethal injection protocol, but state officials have floated the idea of changing the protocol.

‘Instant runoffs’ for Maine elections

Maine residents voted on a ballot question that promised to bring the ranked choice style of voting, also known as “instant runoffs,” to the state. Ranked choice voting allows voters to rank multiple candidates on the ballot. Ballots are then counted at the state level in multiple rounds in which last-place candidates are eliminated until a candidate wins by a majority.

Supporters have said the change would give voters more voice. Skeptics have described the system as potentially slow and confusing.