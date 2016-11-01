Hillary, Bill bring one-two presidential campaign punch to Las Vegas this week

Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton will visit Las Vegas this week.

First, the Democratic presidential nominee will have a canvass kickoff event with Labor Secretary Tom Perez at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at Plumbers & Pipefitters Training Center, 760 N. Lamb Blvd. Doors open at 1:15 p.m.

The next day, Bill Clinton will be in Las Vegas. He’ll join musician Steve Aoki on Thursday for a get-out-the-vote performance that’s part of Clinton’s “Love Trumps Hate” concert series.

The event with the former president is at 5 p.m. Thursday at Cox Pavilion at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway.

To RSVP for the event with Bill Clinton, visit https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/h6v26t7lz6f4xfrw/.

The two campaign events occur as early voting nears an end in Nevada. The final day is Friday.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.