Hillary Clinton campaigns in Las Vegas today

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gestures to the crowd as she takes the stage during an unscheduled stop to a Hillary for Nevada Debate Watch Party at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during an unscheduled stop to a Hillary for Nevada Debate Watch Party at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

By BEN BOTKIN and COLTON LOCHHEAD
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is campaigning in Las Vegas today, less than a week before the Nov. 8 election.

The trip comes amid a strong Democratic effort to get people to the polls during early voting, which started Oct. 22 and ends Friday.

Clinton will have a canvass kickoff event at 3:15 p.m. at the Plumbers & Pipefitters Training Center, 760 N. Lamb Blvd. Doors open at 1:15 p.m.

The Clinton campaign’s push to get out the vote has included visits to Nevada from President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton. The former president plans to return to Las Vegas on Thursday, where he’ll appear with Steve Aoki for a concert and get-out-the-vote event.

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigned in Las Vegas on Sunday. His son Donald Trump Jr. and former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich are scheduled to campaign in Southern Nevada on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

