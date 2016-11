WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton will be speaking to her supporters Wednesday morning. It will be her first public remarks since her stunning defeat to Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

Her campaign originally said she would speak at 6:30 a.m. PST. She is now scheduled to meet with staff and supporters at a New York hotel at 7:30 a.m. (PST)

Clinton did not give a formal concession speech. But she did call Trump early Wednesday to congratulate him on his victory in Tuesday’s election.