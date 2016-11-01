Hillary Clinton returns to Las Vegas on Wednesday, less than a week before election

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday in the run-up to Election Day, Nov. 8.

Clinton’s campaign issued a statement Monday night saying the former New York senator and secretary of state will be in the valley Wednesday, but didn’t say when or where. She will arrive two days before the end of Nevada early voting, Friday.

The campaign said she will discuss her vision for the nation and the economy.

Clinton was in Las Vegas twice in October, for a rally Oct. 12 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and Oct. 19 for her debate with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Contact Matthew Crowley at mcrowley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @copyjockey on Twitter.