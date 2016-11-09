Hillary Clinton tells supporters they owe Trump ‘open mind, chance to lead’

WASHINGTON — A day after Donald Trump, against all odds, won election as America’s 45th president, Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said the nation proved to be “more divided than we thought” but urged unity and told her supporters, “We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead.”

Standing before a crowd of crestfallen but cheering supporters, she said, “This is painful and it will be for a long time.”

Trump’s triumph over Clinton, not declared until well after midnight, will end eight years of Democratic dominance of the White House.

As he claimed victory early Wednesday, Trump urged Americans to “come together as one united people.”

Speaking to supporters Wednesday morning at a New York hotel, Clinton said the campaign has been “one of the greatest honors” of her life. She describes the outcome as “painful,” but says the effort was not about her but “the country we love.”

Clinton, hoping to become the first woman to be elected president, conceded defeat in a telephone call to Trump. She said she offered to work with him on behalf of the country.

With several million votes still to be counted, she held a narrow lead in the nationwide popular vote. Most of the outstanding votes appeared to be in Democratic-leaning states, with the biggest chunk in California, a state Clinton overwhelmingly won. With almost 125 million votes counted, The Associated Press tally had Clinton with 47.7 percent and Trump with 47.5 percent.

Summoning her most magnanimous tone after a bitter race, Clinton said of the man whose victory she declared would be a danger to America and the world: “I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans.”

As her supporters waited for her in a New York ballroom, the scene of despair played out for all on live television. Cameras zoomed in on the exhausted and miserable faces of several of her closest aides, some dressed in hoodies or other casual clothing. The familiar campaign music of Bruce Springsteen in the background added to the sense of disappointment.

She said nation “is more deeply divided than we thought,” and tolds supporters they must accept the outcome.

Clinton’s running mate, Tim Kaine, said the defeated Democratic candidate has made history by paving the way for women to run for president.

Speaking ahead of Clinton, Kaine prompted a standing ovation when he noted Clinton is leading in the popular vote in the race against Donald Trump.

He hailed Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton’s loyalty to their staff, and praised their dedication.

His voice shaking, he said that Clinton “knows the system we have. She’s deeply in love with it and she accepts it.

