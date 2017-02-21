Homeland Security head orders increased enforcement of deportations

WASHINGTON —Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Tuesday instructed immigration authorities to step up enforcement of deportation orders against undocumented immigrants in line with an executive order President Donald Trump issued in his first week in office.

With the goal of “faithfully executing the immigration laws,” Kelly issued a memo that directed ICE to hire 10,000 more officers and agents, prioritize the deportation of removable aliens convicted of crimes and restore the Secure Communities program, which directs local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE.

By restoring Secure Communities, Kelly has put sanctuary cities on notice that they are expected to honor ICE detainers — written requests to law enforcement agencies that they detain an individual for an additional 48 hours to provide ICE agents extra time to decide whether to take the individual into federal custody for removal.

In line with recent Trump statements, Kelly did not challenge the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) executive orders signed by former President Barack Obama. Those orders temporarily exempt undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as minors and parents of children who are American citizens or lawful residents from deportation.

As a candidate in 2016, Trump had said he would reverse those orders, but recently he has stepped back from his campaign position.

A second memo called for the hiring of 5,000 additional Border Patrol agents and ordered an end of “catch and release” policies that allowed undocumented immigrants at the border “to abscond and fail to appear at their removal hearings.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

