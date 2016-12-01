Hosting presidential debate worth $114M in publicity for UNLV

The final presidential debate generated nearly $114 million in publicity for UNLV and Southern Nevada, more than doubling the initial expectations, the university announced Thursday.

The debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at UNLV on Oct. 19 attracted over 71 million television viewers, making it the third most watched debate in history behind only the first general election debate of 2016 and the 1980 debate between Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter. Those numbers do not include viewers who watched the debate via online streaming.

UNLV and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority teamed up to host the debate, which had a final price tag of about $7.5 million, the university said. The debate also generated $1.4 million in gross revenue from sponsorships, exhibit booth space and catering, which the university said helped offset some of the costs.

The convention authority was authorized to spend up to $4 million while UNLV covered the other expenses. UNLV also invested nearly $1 million in additional expenses on things such as improving the campus’ Wi-Fi, facility maintenance and marketing signs around campus.

Officials initially anticipated the debate would generate about $50 million in publicity for the university and Las Vegas. But the LVCVA said that by the end of September the debate had already exceeded $80 million in publicity.

“To reach a worldwide audience of more than 71 million people is a great investment and an amazing opportunity to promote Las Vegas as the number one tourist and meeting destination in the world,” convention authority president and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter said in a press release. “I’m also thrilled that UNLV had this opportunity to showcase its academic programs and the campus. The cost to bring this international showcase to Las Vegas was well worth the investment based on the worldwide publicity itself.”

UNLV also developed more than a dozen presidential debate or election related courses for the fall semester and hosted several lectures from national political experts for students.

Major network news stations including MSNBC and CNN broadcast directly from UNLV’s campus the day before and day of the debate. Fox News broadcast live from an outdoor terrace at MGM Grand for the week of the debate.

“For our students and many around the valley, the presidential debate provided an educational opportunity and propelled them and UNLV into the spotlight in unimaginable ways. It was a phenomenal event for the university,” UNLV President Len Jessup said in the statement.

Traffic on UNLV’s official website on the day of the debate spiked ten-fold compared to normal days, including an 87 percent increase on the site’s admission page, according to the university.

Gov. Brian Sandoval extended his praise to UNLV and the LVCVA for their work in producing the debate in the statement.

“Every Nevadan should be proud that the debate provided an opportunity to showcase the state, Las Vegas and UNLV,” Sandoval said.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.