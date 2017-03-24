Posted Updated 

House GOP withdraws health care bill

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'set back' (McClatchy DC/Inform)

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., holds a news conference after Republicans pulled the American Health Care Act bill to repeal Obamacare, March 24, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., arrives at his news conference after the House Republican meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 24, 2017. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., speaks at his news conference after the House Republican meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 24, 2017. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

President Donald Trump was meeting with Speaker Paul Ryan at the White House to talk about the vote on health care overhaul, Friday, March 24, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., holds a news conference after Republicans pulled the American Health Care Act bill to repeal Obamacare, prior to a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 24, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong. Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 