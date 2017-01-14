Hundreds of Nevadans to attend Trump inauguration in Washington

WASHINGTON — Viewing stands are erected at the U.S. Capitol where Donald Trump, the Republican New York billionaire, is expected to take the oath of office and become the 45th president of the United States this week as a divided nation watches.

Trump, 70, won a tumultuous presidential election in November with a campaign of populist ideals and an attack on globalization that galvanized working-class voters.

That election was seen as a rebuke to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who championed many of the accomplishments considered to be the legacy of President Barack Obama, who served two terms in the White House.

The election was clouded by Russian cyberattacks and hacking that U.S. intelligence agencies say were aimed at helping Trump defeat Clinton, a former secretary of state.

And the divisive atmosphere that engulfed the presidential campaign will carry over with planned organized protests over the weekend when 800,000 to 1 million people are expected in the nation’s capital to take part in events surrounding the 58th Inaugural event.

For many, the event will be a celebratory affair.

“Attending the Inaugural Ceremony will be a truly unique and exciting experience of hundreds of thousands of Americans,” said U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., the chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

Hundreds of Nevadans are expected to travel to Washington to witness the event.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., said his office has doled out hundreds of tickets to constituents who want to be part of the historic day.

Heller said he expects Trump to speak about health care reform and creating jobs when he delivers his speech on Friday.

“I think those are the two issues that are on Americans’ minds right now,” Heller said.

Also attending the event will be other members of the Nevada congressional delegation, including U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, a freshman Democrat who is concerned about Trump’s positions on health care, privatization of Social Security and Medicare and immigration reform.

But Kihuen said he wants to watch the new president take the oath of office and hear his speech.

“This is out of respect to the office of the president,” Kihuen said.

The Nevada State Society is throwing a 2017 Inauguration Party the night before the swearing-in at a posh District of Columbia restaurant, where hor d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served, according to an Internet post.

Parties are also planned back in Nevada, where U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, a Republican and former state chairman of the Trump campaign, will host a celebration for 200 people in Reno.

“The congressman believes this administration is clearly a change from what we’ve had for the past eight years,” an Amodei spokeswoman said.

PROTESTS PLANNED

Hundreds from the Silver State are expected to descend on the nation’s capital for protest marches, as well.

The National Park Service is doling out permits to various groups who plan organized rallies and protests the day after the Inauguration.

The most well-known is the Women’s March on Washington, which has received a permit from the District of Columbia police department.

“We may get 300 people from Nevada to go,” said Deborah Harris, a Las Vegas activist and state coordinator for sister women’s marches in the state.

Harris said people from Nevada are taking buses and airplanes. “Some people are just sort of winging it,” she said.

The group includes moms, husbands, college kids and others, she said.

Harris said the march is less an anti-Trump rally than an opportunity to spotlight that “we have real problems in this country.”

“This is finally getting people to stand in the gap for each other — be accountable for one another,” Harris said. “Women caring enough to say enough is enough.”

A marijuana advocacy group, DCMJ.org, plans to distribute 4,200 legally grown cannabis joints to people near the National Mall, said Nikolas Schiller, a co-founder of the group.

Possession of small amounts of marijuana is legal in the District of Columbia.

“This is an outreach opportunity to show President Trump’s supporters we are the marijuana majority! Join us for a smokin’ fun time!” the DCMY web site states.

Local officials said they are less worried about pot smoking, and more mindful of protecting the First Amendment rights of people to protest peacefully, but Police Chief Peter Newsham said authorities were prepared for attempts at disruption.

ROBUST SECURITY

Law enforcement is also mindful of terrorism.

Barriers are being placed at key locations to prevent events involving trucks or vehicles like those used in attacks in France and Germany last year.

“We will employ a robust security perimeter to defend against a number of threats,” said Brian Ebert, Secret Service special agent in charge.

Blunt, during a news conference, conceded that Washington would be an appealing target for terrorists during inaugural events because of the open nature of the venue.

He said federal and local authorities have worked hard to minimize the likelihood of a problem.

“I appreciate the work that’s been done,” he said.

There have been 250,000 tickets to the Inauguration distributed to senators and House members to give out to constituents. The tickets are free. Officials, however, expected more than three times that number to attend inaugural events on Friday.

Those who have tickets will be admitted to areas near the Capitol, where the ceremony will be held. Trump will be sworn into office and deliver his speech at noon (9 a.m. Pacific).

People without tickets will be able to take part in the proceedings on the National Mall west of the Capitol, near the Smithsonian museums and the Washington monument where access is less restricted.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said she expects the city will spend $30 million alone to host the event — that’s not counting federal agency spending.

Although Inauguration Day is a federal holiday in the District of Columbia, Bowser said the city and its restaurants and shops will be open for business and ready to accommodate visitors from out-of-state.

“Every inauguration is also an opportunity for our city’s vibrant communities to shine, to show off local Washington and invite visitors to visit communities,” she told a news conference.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.