Las Vegas City Council race grows to 6 candidates

Reid Rasner is the latest candidate to make official his candidacy for a Las Vegas City Council seat.

Rasner filed candidacy paperwork with the city clerk’s office Friday, widening the race for the open Ward 6 council to six contenders. The filing period lasts through Feb. 3, so it’s possible the race to represent the city’s northwest area could continue to grow.

Ward 6 Councilman Steve Ross is term limited, and the half-dozen candidates hoping to replace him include his wife, Kelli Ross, former Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore and Clark County School District Trustee Chris Garvey. Allen Jordan and Matthew Consoli have also filed candidacy paperwork.

The primary election is April 4.