Air Force veteran to challenge Bob Beers for Las Vegas City Council seat

Retired Air Force Col. Steve Seroka is aiming to unseat Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers from his Ward 2 seat, alleging the incumbent is too “cozy” with the Las Vegas elite.

Seroka, the former chief of staff at Nellis Air Force Base, announced his candidacy Wednesday morning in a news release.

“Our councilman, a career politician, has gotten entirely too cozy with the developers, lobbyists and big money donors,” Seroka said in the release. “He has completely lost touch with those he was elected to represent — the people.”

Seroka said his run was spurred by a proposal for a large-scale development “right at his doorstep.” He alleged that Beers has been working behind closed doors “to juice the project” at City Hall.

For the better part of a year, Las Vegas city officials have been considering a contentious proposal for residential development on the Badlands golf course, in Ward 2, which is the northwestern part of the city.

Developers EHB Companies want to build 720 units at the eastern edge of the course, at Alta Drive and Rampart Avenue. A group of neighbors from the nearby Queensridge community has staunchly opposed the development.

In his three-decade career in the U.S. Air Force, Seroka served as a division chief at the Pentagon and oversaw air operations in the Middle East and air defense planning for the North American Aerospace Defense Command. He is president of the Disabled Veterans Business Alliance, and he previously served as the chief of staff for the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Seroka, 54, served at Nellis Air Force Base and retired to Las Vegas, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

Beers was first elected to the City Council in a 2012 special election. He is a certified public accountant and served in the Nevada Legislature from 1999 to 2008, in both the Assembly and the Senate.

The filing period for the city elections starts Jan. 24. The primary is April 4 and the general election is June 13. The city’s three even-numbered ward seats and three judge seats are up for election. City races are officially nonpartisan.

