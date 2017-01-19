City Council delays Badlands action until mid-February

An application to develop part of the Badlands golf course drew another delay on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas City Council voted unanimously and without discussion to push an application to put a multifamily housing development at the eastern edge of the golf course to its Feb. 15 meeting, at the request of developer EHB Companies.

If approved, the four proposed four-story buildings would go on 17 acres near the intersection of Alta Drive and Rampart Boulevard.

The Council in November pushed the application to this week, urging the developer and opponents in the adjacent Queensridge community to work toward a compromise before the council votes.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who strongly urged the two sides to work together, wasn’t at the Wednesday council meeting because she is representing the city at the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Washington, D.C.

A separate proposal from EHB Companies to put 61 single-family lots on another part of the course, near Alta Drive and Hualapai Way, is on the Feb. 14 city Planning Commission agenda, the night before the council is slated to take up the Badlands proposal.

In other business Wednesday:

The council voted unanimously to appoint David Steinman to the Planning Commission. Steinman, a former planning commissioner and a past interim councilman, will serve out the remainder of Ward 4 appointment Gus Flangas’ term. Flangas retired effective Jan. 11.

The council voted to continue the practice of partially waiving the origination charge for new restaurant service bar licenses. The council adopted the temporary partial waiver practice in January 2016, voting to waive most of the origination charge for new restaurant service bar licenses, in an effort to encourage such applications.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.