Posted 

City Council delays Badlands action until mid-February

City Council delays Badlands action until mid-February

web1_badlandszoning_111616_18_7806933.jpg
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman,left, and council woman Lois Tarkanian before voting at the Las Vegas City Council public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov., 16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

City Council delays Badlands action until mid-February

web1_badlands_110316_01_7806933.jpg
Traffic streams along Rampart Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, near the proposed EHB Companies housing development on the Badlands Golf Course. The developer this week withdrew the portion of its application that a majority of the Las Vegas Planning Commission voted down in OctoberJeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

City Council delays Badlands action until mid-February

web1_badlands_101116_1_7806933.jpg
A view Badlands Golf Course near Rampart Boulevard is seen from Queeenridge Towers on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. The Las Vegas Planning Commission is expected to take up the controversial, high-density development on the golf course. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

City Council delays Badlands action until mid-February

web1_badlands-110916_04_7806933.jpg
A marker identifies Queensridge community at Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2016. Residents are concerned they will loose their views if the controversial, high-density development is approved for the golf course. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

City Council delays Badlands action until mid-February

web1_badlands-change_110316_01_7806933.jpg
Traffic streams along Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, near the proposed EHB Companies housing development on the Badlands Golf Course. The developer this week withdrew the portion of its application that a majority of the Las Vegas Planning Commission voted down in OctoberJeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

By JAMIE MUNKS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

An application to develop part of the Badlands golf course drew another delay on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas City Council voted unanimously and without discussion to push an application to put a multifamily housing development at the eastern edge of the golf course to its Feb. 15 meeting, at the request of developer EHB Companies.

If approved, the four proposed four-story buildings would go on 17 acres near the intersection of Alta Drive and Rampart Boulevard.

The Council in November pushed the application to this week, urging the developer and opponents in the adjacent Queensridge community to work toward a compromise before the council votes.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who strongly urged the two sides to work together, wasn’t at the Wednesday council meeting because she is representing the city at the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Washington, D.C.

A separate proposal from EHB Companies to put 61 single-family lots on another part of the course, near Alta Drive and Hualapai Way, is on the Feb. 14 city Planning Commission agenda, the night before the council is slated to take up the Badlands proposal.

In other business Wednesday:

  • The council voted unanimously to appoint David Steinman to the Planning Commission. Steinman, a former planning commissioner and a past interim councilman, will serve out the remainder of Ward 4 appointment Gus Flangas’ term. Flangas retired effective Jan. 11.
  • The council voted to continue the practice of partially waiving the origination charge for new restaurant service bar licenses. The council adopted the temporary partial waiver practice in January 2016, voting to waive most of the origination charge for new restaurant service bar licenses, in an effort to encourage such applications.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.

 