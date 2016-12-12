City of Las Vegas reaches green energy goal

The city of Las Vegas is now drawing 100 percent of its power from renewable energy sources, a goal officials have been working toward for the better part of a decade.

The effort moved closer to reality about a year ago when the city expanded its partnership with NVEnergy to deliver the power to run its facilities — everything from City Hall to parks and community centers to streetlights — using green sources.

The goal was fully realized last week when Boulder Solar 1, the large-scale project near Boulder City, went online, city and NVEnergy officials announced Monday.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman said that the city has become a “world leader in sustainability.”

Through a combination of direct generation and credits, the city is powering its more than 140 facilities, along with streetlights, with renewable energy sources. A portion of what’s powered at the Boulder Solar 1 site is dedicated to the city.

The city also generates energy to power facilities on site with solar “trees” in the plaza in front of City Hall, solar shade canopies at city parks and solar arrays on roofs and at the wastewater treatment plant.

By the end of 2017, the city will for the first time begin drawing power directly from the Hoover Dam.

The city began building its green programs in 2008, implementing energy saving measures across the city. Since then, the city has reduced its energy consumption by more than 30 percent, according to planning director Tom Perrigo.

