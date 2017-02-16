Concerns from labor community prompt Las Vegas City Council to delay Republic ordinance

Concerns from the labor community about how a new city of Las Vegas waste and recycling ordinance would affect local workers prompted the City Council to wait seven weeks to weigh in on a comprehensive update of the city’s waste and recycling regulations.

Although the city’s exclusive franchise agreement with Republic Services of Southern Nevada does not expire for another four years, negotiations for a lengthy extension have been ongoing for months.

The proposed ordinance was initially aimed at implementing a single-stream recycling program in the city, which means customers don’t need to sort their recyclable materials.

The proposed changes were expanded to a more “comprehensive update” of the code, according to a city summary of the changes, including updating collection charges Republic has increased.

Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian proposed at Wednesday’s City Council meeting giving the measure more time before it returns to city officials for consideration. The ordinance, which would repeal and replace the current section of city code, was introduced this week for future council action. The measure is slated to come back to the council April 5.

“We’re not in a big hurry. We still have years left before it ends,” Tarkanian said.

