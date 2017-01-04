Las Vegas council approves annexing 4,500 acres in northwest

The city of Las Vegas will grow by roughly 7 square miles, after the City Council’s approval Wednesday of a 4,500-acre annexation.

The Las Vegas City Council approved the annexation of Bureau of Land Management land adjacent to the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument and the Red Rock National Conservation Area, in the city’s northwest corner. The bureau will officially convey the land to the city Jan. 13.

As part of the city, the new land will be zoned either as undeveloped or for civic or general commercial uses.

