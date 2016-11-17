Las Vegas council, in split vote, lets Badlands developers withdraw part of plan

Posted Updated 

People gather during a Las Vegas City Council public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

A view Badlands Golf Course near Rampart Boulevard is seen from Queeenridge Towers on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

People stand to speak during public comment during the Las Vegas City Council public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov., 16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Bill Peccole, nephew of developer Bill Piccole, who built Queensridge, speaks out against the controversial large-scale development of the Badlands Golf Course during theLas Vegas City Council public hearing on Wednesday, Nov., 16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Frank Schreck, attorney and Queensridge resident, speaks out against the controversial large-scale development of the Badlands Golf Course during theLas Vegas City Council public hearing on Wednesday, Nov., 16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Traffic streams along Rampart Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, near the proposed EHB Companies housing development on the Badlands Golf Course. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Golf carts travel along the trail at Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2016. Residents are concerned they will loose their views if the controversial, high-density development is approved for the golf course. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Golf carts travel past Queensridge Towers at Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2016. Residents are concerned they will loose their views if the controversial, high-density development is approved for the golf course. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Developer Yohan Lowie, right, CEO and founder of EHB Companies, listens while developers attorneys Chris Kaempfer, left, and Jim Jimmerson address the Las Vegas City Council during a public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jlscheid

Golf carts travel along the trail at Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2016. Residents are concerned they will loose their views if the controversial, high-density development is approved for the golf course. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

A couple holds a sign while members of EHB Companies, right, listens during a Las Vegas City Council public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

People gather at Las Vegas City Council during a public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Developer Yohan Lowie, third from right, CEO and founder of EHB Companies., listens during the Las Vegas City Council public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Las Vegas Councilman Bob Beers, right, who represents Ward 4 which includes Queensridge, and Las Vegas City attorney Brad Jerbic, during a Las Vegas City Council public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Las Vegas Councilman Bob Beers, who represents Ward 4 which includes Queensridge, during a Las Vegas City Council public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Businessman and homeowner in Queensridge Jack Binion, right, listens during a Las Vegas City Council public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Attorney Todd Bice, right, representing residents of Queensridge, listens while attorney Chris Kaempfer, representing developer EHB Companies, during a Las Vegas City Council public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman addresses attorneys during a Las Vegas City Council public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Developer Yohan Lowie, third from right, CEO and founder of EHB Companies., listens during the Las Vegas City Council public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2016.Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Las Vegas Councilman Bob Beers, right, who represents Ward 4 which includes Queensridge, and Las Vegas City attorney Brad Jerbic, during a Las Vegas City Council public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

People stand to speak during public comment during the Las Vegas City Council public hearing on the controversial large-scale development on the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

By JAMIE MUNKS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A divided Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday to allow developers proposing controversial residential units on the Badlands golf course to withdraw part of their plan without restrictions, but urged work toward a compromise with opponents.

The council’s consideration of another portion of the application, for 720 units as part of a “luxury development” on 17 acres at the corner of Alta Drive and Rampart Boulevard, XXX

The council voted 4-3 to withdraw a substantial part of the development application “without prejudice,” but directed representatives from the developer and opponents to begin negotiating a compromise.

Councilman Bob Beers, who represents the area of the city that includes Badlands and surrounding neighborhoods, warned that council members would “frown on” an application for development of that portion of the course returning to the council sooner than six months from now.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and other council members chided people — both in favor of and against the development — for failing to work together and compromise.

Residents in neighboring developments have fiercely opposed developer EHB Companies CEO Yohan Lowie’s proposal to develop the golf course, located southwest of the intersection of Alta Drive and Rampart Boulevard.

Originally, the application covered a much larger area of the golf course, totaling nearly 2,700 multifamily and assisted living units and larger single-family estates.

The application for all but the 720 units was withdrawn earlier this month, after a divided Las Vegas Planning Commission shot down that part of the proposal.

Opponents continued to rail Wednesday against the project for traffic and drainage concerns, the density of the proposed development and the removal of the golf course as open space. They lamented what they said are declining property values since the new development was proposed, and the sides continued to butt heads over whether residential units can be developed on the golf course, which is also one of the subjects that’s a focus of a pending lawsuit opponents filed nearly a year ago.

Goodman said she felt like she was back to the time when her four children, who are 38 months apart, were young in dealing with proponents and opponents of the project.

Goodman had to quiet crowd members who were shouting that they wanted to lengthen the timeline for the withdrawn part of the application to return to the council.

A crowd of roughly 150 people gathered in the council chambers, some wielding signs that read “Hear Our Voices” and “Not the Select Few.”

Goodman directed Attorney Shauna Hughes, who represents the Queensridge Homeowners Association, and EHB Companies President Frank Pankratz, to lead the negotiations.

“Nothing would make the seven of us happier than that accord being reached,” Beers said.

Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian said she was “disappointed” that more efforts weren’t made for the two sides to come together. Councilman Bob Coffin noted he hadn’t been in a meeting where both sides had been present and at least willing to “give an inch.”

Coffin suggested there should be more of a focus on trying to preserve a portion of the golf course. Chris Kaempfer, an attorney representing the developers, said that’s not feasible.

Gaming attorney Frank Schreck, one of the Queensridge residents leading the charge against the golf course development proposal, raised that the developers have approached city staff about a different plan to develop 61 acres.

City planning staff and City Attorney Brad Jerbic acknowledged a pre-application conference about the potential for developing a 61-acre subdivision on part of the golf course, as an alternative to a development agreement with the city for the entire 250 acres.

Tarkanian, who said she fielded many calls about the development proposal, said councilmembers should have known about that.

“Our own staff should be letting us know what they’re talking about doing,” Tarkanian said. “And I feel really badly about that.”

Patrice Tew, a Clark County School District trustee, said the nearby John W. Bonner Elementary School is overcrowded and already using 17 portable classrooms. She urged a memorandum of agreement involving the district and developers and said district planning for large development is complex and multi-faceted.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.

 