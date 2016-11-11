Las Vegas government to launch podcast

Las Vegas government is getting in the podcast game.

The city’s communications team is launching a podcast called “Vegas TMI,” but rather than “too much information,” the title stands for “timely, memorable and iconic.”

The first installment focuses on the proposed NFL stadium. Although the possible sites were narrowed to near-Stripproperties, city officials are pushing for the consideration of Cashman Center, located within city limits.

New episodes will be available by the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at lasvegasnevada.gov/podcast or by subscribing to the podcast on iTunes or Google Play.

The city’s communications squad already maintains a social media presence on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and the city’s KCLV-TV Channel 2 has televised meetings and has regular programs that discuss city issues.

But the podcast is “an opportunity for us to reach our audience wherever they might be and in a way that’s easy and convenient for them,”Communications Director David Riggleman said in a statement, adding that it will offer a more in-depth discussion of issues.

Listeners are encouraged to select topics for the podcast on social media using #VegasTMI.