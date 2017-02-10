Las Vegas judge wins seat months before election day

Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge Susan Roger will retain her seat because no challengers emerged for the spring municipal elections.

The City Clerk’s office this week certified the candidate list for the April 4 primary, which will have elections for two judge seats and three city council wards. Four candidates, including incumbents, are running for the Las Vegas City Council seats in both Wards 2 and 4. The Ward 6 race has no incumbent and drew 10 candidates.

General elections will be held June 13 for any races that do not have a candidate get a majority of the votes cast. If a general election is necessary, the top two vote-getters in the primary will advance.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.