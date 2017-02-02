Las Vegas mayor presents urban design awards

Five Las Vegas projects drew The Mayor’s Urban Design Awards this week, for historic preservation, sustainability and livability.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman presented the awards at a City Council meeting to:

*Kamran Fouladbakhsh of Proview Series, LLC, the Building and Environment award for The Cornish Pasty Company, located at 10 E. Charleston Blvd.

*KME Architects, LLC, the Historic Preservation and Adaptive Reuse award for the Historic Westside School at 330 W. Washington Ave. The gates at the Historic Westside School also drew a separate Public Art award. Zak Ostrowski designed and fabricated the custom steel gates.

*The Huntridge Center pylon sign for Public Art. The sign, located at 1116 E. Charleston Blvd., was designed by Stephen Shortell and build by YESCO for the Dapper Companies.

*The new Supreme Court of Nevada and Court of Appeals Courthouse, the Public Places award. The courthouse, at 408 E. Clark Ave., is a project by EHB Companies.