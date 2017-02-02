Posted 

Las Vegas mayor presents urban design awards

The Historic Westside School is seen on Saturday Aug. 27, 2016, in Las Vegas after a restoration project. (Jeferson Applegate/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new sign being erected at the Huntridge Center is shown at 1100 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction crews use a crane to place a dome in four sections on top of the new Nevada Supreme Court building at Clark Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye)

By JAMIE MUNKS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Five Las Vegas projects drew The Mayor’s Urban Design Awards this week, for historic preservation, sustainability and livability.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman presented the awards at a City Council meeting to:

*Kamran Fouladbakhsh of Proview Series, LLC, the Building and Environment award for The Cornish Pasty Company, located at 10 E. Charleston Blvd.

*KME Architects, LLC, the Historic Preservation and Adaptive Reuse award for the Historic Westside School at 330 W. Washington Ave. The gates at the Historic Westside School also drew a separate Public Art award. Zak Ostrowski designed and fabricated the custom steel gates.

*The Huntridge Center pylon sign for Public Art. The sign, located at 1116 E. Charleston Blvd., was designed by Stephen Shortell and build by YESCO for the Dapper Companies.

*The new Supreme Court of Nevada and Court of Appeals Courthouse, the Public Places award. The courthouse, at 408 E. Clark Ave., is a project by EHB Companies.

 