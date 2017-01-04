New director named for city of Las Vegas Office of Cultural Affairs

After a national search, Ally R. Haynes-Hamblen has been named director of the city of Las Vegas Office of Cultural Affairs.

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved Haynes-Hamblen’s hiring at City Manager Betsy Fretwell’s recommendation. Haynes-Hamblen will earn a $120,000 annual salary plus benefits to oversee the city’s performing, visual and public art programs.

Haynes-Hamblen comes to the city from the Scottsdale (Arizona) Center for the Performing Arts, where she worked since 2004 and most recently was director and oversaw a $6 million budget and multiple indoor and outdoor performance venues. Before her time in Scottsdale, Haynes-Hamblen was a general manager and associate producer for a national touring theatrical production company.

The Las Vegas Office of Cultural Affairs oversees venues including the Charleston Heights Arts Center, the West Las Vegas Arts Center, Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza and the Historic Fifth Street School, along with four art galleries, and the Rainbow Company Youth Theater Program.

The former director of the Office of Cultural Affairs, Nancy Deaner, retired in 2016. Deaner was named director in 2012, and had been with the office since 1994.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.