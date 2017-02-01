New Las Vegas CFO helped negotiate San Francisco 49ers stadium deal

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved Gary Ameling as the city’s new chief financial officer on Wednesday.

Ameling replaces retiring city CFO Mark Vincent, whom the council recognized at their meeting Wednesday. Vincent was with the city for 19 years.

Ameling will earn a salary of $199,000, plus benefits, and he starts work on the city’s executive team on Feb. 15. Ameling most recently served as finance director and assistant city manager in Santa Clara, California, where he oversaw a $753.6 million annual budget.

Ameling negotiated the $1 billion San Francisco 49ers stadium financing and debt package in Santa Clara. He was with the city of Santa Clara for seven years, during a time when the city’s structural deficit was eliminated. The Silicon Valley Business Journal named Ameling the top government or public sector CFO for 2015.

