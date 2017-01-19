Political newcomer joins field for Las Vegas City Council seat

Political newcomer Allen Jordan is joining the race to represent Ward 6 on the Las Vegas City Council, widening the field of announced candidates to four.

Jordan announced in a news release Wednesday his candidacy for the seat term-limited Councilman Steve Ross will be leaving this year.

Also in the field are former Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore, Clark County School District Trustee Chris Garvey and Kelli Ross, who is hoping to succeed her husband Steve.

“I think I’m willing to put in the hard work,” Jordan said. “I don’t have the piggy bank of everyone else, but they’re going to have to outwork me.”

Jordan, who has never run for public office, said he was inspired in part by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “grassroots campaign” for president, and identified public safety as the top issue he’s running on.

Jordan has about 35 years of experience in information technology, and he’s currently self-employed, working as a management consultant. He and his wife moved to Las Vegas from the East Coast a little over three years ago, after doing a nationwide search to decide where they wanted to live.

Steve Ross, the mayor pro tempore, has held the Ward 6 seat for 12 years. Ward 6 covers the city’s sprawling northwest.

The candidate filing period begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday and ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 3. The city primary is April 4 and the general election is June 13.

