Roush to challenge incumbent Beers for Las Vegas City Council seat

Christina Etter Roush will run for the Ward 2 seat on the Las Vegas City Council in hopes of unseating incumbent Councilman Bob Beers.

Roush, a small business owner who works in real estate, filed candidacy paperwork with the city on Wednesday.

Roush is a Las Vegas native who has lived in Ward 2 in the city’s southwestern corner, for 24 years. In a news release announcing her run for office, Roush emphasized improved public safety and economic diversification as priorities.

“We are on the cusp of becoming a World Class City, and now is the time to elect visionary leaders to bring new ideas and energy to the City Council,” she said in a statement.

Beers filed to run for re-election on Tuesday, the opening of the filing period. Retired Air Force Col. Steve Seroka has announced his intentions to challenge Beers, but has not filed his candidacy papers.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.