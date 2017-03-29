Turnout low in final days of early voting for Las Vegas-area municipal elections

Nearly 20,000 voters cast ballots during the first 10 days of early voting in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City municipal elections, a tiny percentage of eligible voters.

Through Monday, 19,928 people had voted early in the four cities combined.

Turnout in city elections is notoriously low. According to the Clark County Election Department, 589,106 voters are eligible to take part in Tuesday’s primary elections.

The largest city has seen the biggest turnout — 7,541 people voted in Las Vegas during the first 10 days of early voting — but Henderson wasn’t far behind. Just short of 7,100 Henderson voters had cast ballots when polls closed Monday.

In North Las Vegas, 3,527 voters turned out during the first 10 days of early voting, and in Boulder City, 1,766 ballots had been cast during the same period. North Las Vegas and Henderson both have mayoral contests this year.

Early voting began March 18 and ends Friday.

The cities are each holding voting at a couple consistent locations throughout the early voting period and operating mobile voting sites that move every day or two.

In the 2013 municipal primary, 44,632 total votes were cast, which included the city of Mesquite but not Boulder City. Of those, roughly half — 22,254 votes — were cast early.

Mesquite moved its elections in line with Clark County’s in November. The other four cities would save a substantial amount of money if they made the same move.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.