Turnout low in final days of early voting for Las Vegas-area municipal elections

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_002_8258572.jpg
Barney Perkins prepares to vote early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_001_8258572.jpg
Chris Lang, reflected in a glass from holding the first honor flag to be flown over the city of Las Vegas, votes early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_003_8258572.jpg
Chris Lang arrives to vote early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_004_8258572.jpg
Samban Samuel Khin, a first time voter, prepares to vote early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_005_8258572.jpg
An early voting sign for the municipal election directs people to the polling place at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_006_8258572.jpg
Kelly DiNicola, left, checks in Chris Lang to vote early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_007_8258572.jpg
Barney Perkins, left, and Jacquie Miller vote early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_008_8258572.jpg
Samban Samuel Khin, a first time voter, receives an &quot;I Voted&quot; sticker after eating his ballot early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_009_8258572.jpg
Samban Samuel Khin, a first time voter, checks in to vote early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_010_8258572.jpg
People check in before voting early in the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_011_8258572.jpg
A sign encourages people to vote early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_012_8258572.jpg
A sign urges people to participate in early voting ahead for the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_013_8258572.jpg
Jacquie Miller leaves the polling place after voting early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_014_8258572.jpg
Samban Samuel Khin, a first time voter, arrives to vote early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_015_8258572.jpg
Samban Samuel Khin, a first time voter, votes early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_016_8258572.jpg
Samban Samuel Khin, a first time voter, votes early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

8258572_web1_early-voting_032817cs_007-copy_8258572.jpg
Barney Perkins, left, and Jacquie Miller vote early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Barney Perkins, left, and Jacquie Miller vote early ahead of the Las Vegas municipal election at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By JAMIE MUNKS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Nearly 20,000 voters cast ballots during the first 10 days of early voting in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City municipal elections, a tiny percentage of eligible voters.

Through Monday, 19,928 people had voted early in the four cities combined.

Turnout in city elections is notoriously low. According to the Clark County Election Department, 589,106 voters are eligible to take part in Tuesday’s primary elections.

The largest city has seen the biggest turnout — 7,541 people voted in Las Vegas during the first 10 days of early voting — but Henderson wasn’t far behind. Just short of 7,100 Henderson voters had cast ballots when polls closed Monday.

In North Las Vegas, 3,527 voters turned out during the first 10 days of early voting, and in Boulder City, 1,766 ballots had been cast during the same period. North Las Vegas and Henderson both have mayoral contests this year.

Early voting began March 18 and ends Friday.

The cities are each holding voting at a couple consistent locations throughout the early voting period and operating mobile voting sites that move every day or two.

In the 2013 municipal primary, 44,632 total votes were cast, which included the city of Mesquite but not Boulder City. Of those, roughly half — 22,254 votes — were cast early.

Mesquite moved its elections in line with Clark County’s in November. The other four cities would save a substantial amount of money if they made the same move.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.

 