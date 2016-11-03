Posted Updated 

Melania Trump speaks at campaign rally in Pennsylvania

Melania Trump Full Speech at Pennsylvania Trump Rally (YouTube)

Melania Trump delivers a speech at rally in Pennsylvania. (YouTube)

Ivanka Trump signs a hat during a campaign stop for her father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at the Founders Academy, a public chartered school in Manchester, N.H. (Jim Cole/AP)

Republican vice presidential candidate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks at a campaign stop, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Mesa, Ariz. (Matt York/AP)

Evan Vittoriano, left, and his wife Julie, supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, wait in line with their children before a speech by Trump's wife, Melania Trump, in Berwyn, Pa., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine speaks during a campaign stop Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, at Loras College's Fieldhouse in Dubuque, Iowa. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald)

People wait for the start of a Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump campaign stop at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (Matt Rourke/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump is celebrating her immigrant story as she delivers a rare speech on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Trump says that, growing up in her native Slovenia, “America was the word for freedom and opportunity.”

Speaking Thursday outside Philadelphia, Mrs. Trump described her decision to move to the United States and eventually earn citizenship “as the greatest privilege in the world.”

Mrs. Trump was introduced by her husband’s running mate’s wife, Karen Pence, who praised Mrs. Trump as “amazing” and “strong”

She said: “I know that America will fall in love with her, just as much as she loves the American people.”

 