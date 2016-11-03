Melania Trump speaks at campaign rally in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump is celebrating her immigrant story as she delivers a rare speech on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Trump says that, growing up in her native Slovenia, “America was the word for freedom and opportunity.”

Speaking Thursday outside Philadelphia, Mrs. Trump described her decision to move to the United States and eventually earn citizenship “as the greatest privilege in the world.”

Mrs. Trump was introduced by her husband’s running mate’s wife, Karen Pence, who praised Mrs. Trump as “amazing” and “strong”

She said: “I know that America will fall in love with her, just as much as she loves the American people.”