Michele Fiore running for city council in Las Vegas

Today marks the first day of filing for municipal elections in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson, and several prominent candidates wasted no time in making it official.

Former Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore filed to run for city council in Las Vegas’ Ward 6.

Out in Henderson, sitting Ward 2 City Councilwoman Debra March made her run for mayor official while two others with no political experience filed to run against her.

And in North Las Vegas, former Clark County Commissioner Tom Collins, who had hinted at a potential run for mayor, filed his candidacy for the Ward 3 City Council seat.

Other filings include:

LAS VEGAS

City Council Ward 2

Incumbent Bob Beers officially filed for re-election Tuesday morning. Beers was first elected in a special election in 2012 and went on to win the seat again the 2013 election.

City Council Ward 4

Incumbent Stavros Anthony will run for his third term for Las Vegas Ward 4 City Council. Anthony was elected in 2009 and re-elected in 2013. Anthony ran against Mayor Carolyn Goodman during her 2015 re-election bid, but lost in the primary by a margin of 54-42 percent.

City Council Ward 6

Fiore, who hopes to replace term-limited councilman Steve Ross, is fresh off a failed run for Congress. She finished third in the Republican primary for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. Before that, she was a two-term representative for Nevada’s Assembly District 4.

Political newcomer Allen Jordan also filed for Ward 6 on Tuesday.

HENDERSON

Mayor

March announced her intention to run for mayor in August, but made it official Tuesday. March was elected to represent Henderson’s Ward 2 on the city council in 2011 and again in 2015. Her term expires in 2019. Should she win, her seat would be filled via a special election or appointment by the city council.

Henderson residents Crystal Hendrickson and Angelo Gomez also submitted their candidacy for the mayoral election Tuesday morning.

City Council Ward 3

No filings as of 11 a.m.

