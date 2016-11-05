More than 49K Clark County voters cast ballots on final day of early voting

More than 49,350 Clark County voters had cast ballots as of 7:20 p.m. Friday, the final day of early voting in Nevada, according to a county spokesman.

In 2012, 48,095 voted on the final day of early voting in the county, according to Nevada Secretary of State records.

A handful of polling locations were scheduled to close at 7 p.m., but people still in line after that time Friday could still vote, according to the county official. Other polls would be open until 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. depending on location.

Statewide numbers outside of the county won’t be available until late Friday or early Saturday morning.

About 685,000 Nevadans, or 47 percent of the state’s active registered voters, voted through the first 13 days of early voting this year in the state. In 2012, the raw number was 627,000 for the same period, but it accounted for 50 percent of that year’s active voters.

Thursday was another strong day for Democrats in Clark County. About 18,800 Democrats and 12,900 Republicans, as well as 10,200 third-party or independent voters, voted in the county.

That pushed the county Democrat vote lead to about 61,500.

Statewide, 59,500 Nevadans voted on Thursday, which was the highest turnout yet for the 2016 early voting period and was 12,500 higher than the second-to-last voting day in 2012.

From a party breakdown, it came out to 25,500 Democrats, 21,800 Republicans and about 12,200 independent or third-party voters. That added about 4,000 votes to the Democrats lead statewide, pushing it to just over 36,300.