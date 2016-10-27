Nearly a quarter-million early voters have cast ballots in Nevada

More than 230,000 Nevadans have already cast their ballots this election cycle as of Tuesday, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office.

About 52,000 voted statewide Tuesday, with about 33,800 of those coming from Clark County.

Democrats padded their voter lead over Republicans statewide to 23,500, up about 2,000 from the prior day. Forty-six percent of the total votes cast came from Democrats, compared to 35 percent from Republicans.

That margin is even greater in the state’s largest population hub of Clark County, which makes up 70 percent of the state’s active voter population.

Forty-nine percent of all ballots cast in Southern Nevada, including mail votes, have come from Democrats, compared to 31 percent from the GOP voters. That’s a raw-vote difference of about 28,500 votes.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.