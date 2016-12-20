Nevada chosen for program to reduce solitary confinement use in prisons

CARSON CITY — Nevada is one of five states chosen to work with the Vera Institute of Justice on ways to reduce the use of solitary confinement in the state’s prison system, the Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

“With Vera’s assistance, Nevada will be better equipped to both reduce reliance on segregation and improve the ways it is used, with the goal of preparing inmates for success when they return to our communities,” James Dzurenda, director of the Nevada Department of Corrections, said in a statement.

“This opportunity is directly in line with the mission of the department, will encourage positive development and needed reform, and will boost safety inside and outside prison walls,” Dzurenda said.

Nevada’s prison population ballooned beyond projections in recent years and is now estimated at 14,000.

Inmates are placed in segregation for various reasons, and there is a waiting list, NDOC spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.

“We have people who were supposed to be in segregation and we didn’t have a place to put them,” Keast said.

All new inmates are placed in segregation while they are evaluated. Inmates also are place in segregation for disciplinary reasons, or because they are a danger to themselves or others.

It’s not immediately clear how many inmates are segregated at Nevada prisons, how long they remain isolated, or how many are on the waiting list, Keast said.

The Vera Institute will evaluate Nevada’s use of solitary confinement and recommend better methods and practices.

A $2.2 million grant to Vera from the U.S. Department of Justice is funding the 21-month effort. Other states sharing in the grant are Utah, Louisiana, Minnesota and Virginia. The states provide a match up to $50,000.

The first report on findings and recommendations for Nevada is expected in the fall of 2017.