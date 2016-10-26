Nevada Democrats continue to outpace Republicans in early voting on Day 3

Democratic voters continued their strong turnout in early voting Monday, with another 23,000 voting statewide, according to the Nevada secretary of state’s website.

But after being significantly outpaced over the first two days of early voting, Republicans didn’t let the gap widen too far on Day 3; about 19,800 GOP voters also cast their ballots Monday.

With mail-in ballots included, Democrats have about a 21,500-vote lead over their GOP counterparts. About 32,500 third-party and nonpartisan voters have also cast ballots.

In Clark County, just over 10 percent of active voters have voted through the first three days, with 105,000 ballots being cast. About 54,000 of those — 51 percent — are Democrats, while just over 31,000 — 30 percent — are Republicans.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

