Nevada lawmaker takes issue with Clark County tax revenue claim

A Republican state senator said Wednesday that Clark County understated the annual growth of its property tax revenue during testimony to Nevada Legislature members.

A slideshow accompanying a presentation by County Manager Yolanda King stated property tax revenue grew 1.4 percent from fiscal year 2015-2016 to the current fiscal year. But statistics from the county’s budget show the revenue grew 4.7 percent, Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-reno, said.

“They’ve significantly undercut that growth rate in support of a policy that undermines taxpayer protections, and I see that as a serious problem,” Kieckhefer told the Review-Journal.

The County’s presentation Tuesday was to help prepare state lawmakers to discuss Assembly Bill 43, a proposal to amend the property tax cap law.

Kieckhefer told the Review-Journal he does not support AB43, but the misrepresenation — intentional or not — of revenue growth could hurt the bill.

“I certainly don’t want to assign intent because I don’t know, but this was sort of the launch point for the entire effort for their (the Nevada Association of Counties’) property tax bill. And to start that entire effort with faulty data is very disturbing,” Kieckhefer said. “While 4.7 percent property tax revenue growth may not be robust, it’s certainly adequate to continue to provide services.”

The County did not respond to the Review-Journal’s multiple requests for comment.

The discrepancy in the revenue growth rates appears to stem from annual tax revenues the county cited during a joint meeting of the Senate Committee on Revenue and Economic Development and the Assembly Committee on Taxation.

The number for the current fiscal year was based on estimated property tax revenues, Kieckhefer said, while the number for the 2015-16 fiscal year appears to be based on property tax revenue and an $8.6 million in collected penalties and interests.

Video from Tuesday’s joint meeting shows that Kieckhefer pointed out the perceived problem to King. She did not offer an immediate explanation but said she would talk to him about it.

Convincing lawmakers to modify the state’s property tax cap law is a top priority for the Nevada Association of Counties, Clark County and many other local governments.

King has said a law enacted in 2005 to protect residents from ballooning property taxes has crippled county, city and school district revenue streams. Another joint meeting regarding property tax rates and revenues is scheduled for Thursday.

Amending the law has become a partisan issue in the Nevada Senate. Last month Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, a Republican, vowed that any attempt to change the law “has no hope of passing the legislature.”

