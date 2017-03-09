1 Republican joins Democrats in Nevada Assembly’s passage of marriage equality measure

CARSON CITY — A constitutional amendment that would change Nevada law to recognize all marriages, regardless of gender, won approval Thursday in the Assembly.

The vote was 27-14, with all Democrats and one Republican, Lisa Krasner of Reno, in support. One Democrat was absent.

Assembly Joint Resolution 2 now goes to the Senate, but will take several years before such a change could be reflected in Nevada’s constitution.

AJR2 would have to pass this legislative session and in the 2019 session, then go to voters in 2020 before the definition of marriage being between a man and a woman could be changed.

Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, D-Las Vegas, has proposed the measure to reflect and protect the current law in the United States.

The U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage across the country in June 2015 but there are concerns about the future legality of gay marriage in the U.S. because of a pending U.S. Supreme Court nomination by President Donald Trump.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.