Additional fee on sesquicentennial plates would support Nevada museums, parks

CARSON CITY — A $20 renewal fee may be tacked onto commemorative license plates issued for Nevada’s sesquicentennial celebration.

The fee would be used to help state parks and museums for education and historic preservation projects, if Senate Bill 37 passes. The Senate Transportation Committee heard the bill Tuesday.

The state estimates the fee would generate $445,580 in the first fiscal year (which begins July 1) and $401,020 in the second. The money would be equally divided between the Division of Museums and History and the Division of State Parks.

Deputy Parks Administrator Robert Mergell said the money would help with efforts at historic structures, including Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort and Spring Mountain Ranch.

“The value of theses structures isn’t just their age, it’s the role they played in Nevada’s history,” he said.

The state began selling the commemorative license plates, which are no longer available, in 2013. The state’s sesquicentennial was in 2014.

There were 24,754 vehicles with the plates, as of Nov. 6. Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles officials estimate that the figure will drop by about 10 percent each year.

