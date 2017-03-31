Alzheimer’s bill among 3 signed into law by Nevada governor

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval signed three bills from the 2017 Legislature into law Thursday.

Senate Bill 92, sponsored by Sen. Joe Hardy, R-Boulder City, makes the Alzheimer’s Task Force a permanent entity within the Department of Health and Human Services.

Assembly Bill 9, introduced by the secretary of state’s office, authorizes a deputy of securities position within the office.

Both bills passed the Senate and Assembly unanimously and become effective immediately.

Assembly Bill 13 changes references to “state business registration” for which businesses pay a licensing fee to “state business license.” It, too, passed both chambers unanimously and becomes effective July 1.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.