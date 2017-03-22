Amended bill aims to help Nevada craft breweries double production

CARSON CITY — A Senate committee on Wednesday amended and passed a bill that would allow Nevada craft breweries to double their yearly beer production with a lower limit on retail sales.

Senate Bill 130 from Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, initially proposed to let Nevada’s growing craft brewing businesses produce 45,000 barrels of beer a year for retail and wholesale, up from the current limit of 15,000 barrels. For a microbrewery to produce more than 15,000 barrels, it would have to give up retail sales.

But Settelmeyer’s proposal was opposed by large liquor wholesalers primarily concerned by the increase in capacity for retail purposes.

The amended version of the bill will allow Nevada microbreweries to produce 30,000 barrels a year, with no more than 10,000 barrels of that total for retail sale on site at a brewery or brew pub.

Settelmeyer said the amendment was a compromise to move the bill forward.

The amended bill won approval from the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on a 5-2 vote and will now go to the full Senate.

At a previous hearing on the measure, Settelmeyer said his proposal is aimed at helping Nevada’s craft beer industry grow.

“It’s great that we have large corporations that come into Nevada with their products.” he said. “By the same respect I tend to believe we should do what we can to foster these smaller businesses within this state.”

Jaron Hildebrand, representing the Craft Brewers Manufacturing Group, told the panel at the prior hearing that Oregon and Washington have no limits on barrel capacity, while neighboring Utah has a 60,000-barrel limit.

Overall beer sales are down slightly, but the craft brew industry is seeing double-digit growth. The craft beer market was up 12.8 percent in 2015, the most recent year figures are available.

Nevada has seen a $480 million annual economic impact from the state’s 30-plus craft breweries, according to testimony at the prior hearing.

One Nevada brewery, Great Basin Brewing Co. in Reno and Sparks, is close to the 15,000 barrel cap. But testimony from brewers was that the existing limit could eventually force their businesses to relocate to other states with higher limits.

