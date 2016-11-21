Assembly Speaker-designate Jason Frierson names leadership, committee chairs

CARSON CITY - Assembly Speaker-designate Jason Frierson on Monday announced the majority Democratic leadership and committee chairs for the 2017 legislative session.

Frierson, D-Las Vegas, named Teresa Benitez-Thompson of Reno as majority leader and Irene Bustamante Adams of Las Vegas as speaker pro tempore.

Committee chairs are Maggie Carlton, Ways and Means; Steve Yeager, Judiciary; James Ohrenschall, Corrections, Probation and Parole; Bustamante Adams, Commerce and Labor; Edgar Flores, Government Affairs; Heidi Swank, Natural Resources, Agriculture and Mining; Tyrone Thompson, Education; Mike Sprinkle, Health and Human Services; Olivia Diaz, Legislative Operations; Dina Neal, Taxation; Richard Carrillo, Transportation.

All the chairs except Sprinkle, of Sparks, are from Southern Nevada.

Democrats took control of the Assembly in the 2016 election and have a 27-15 advantage over Republicans.

“Our Democratic leadership team and committee chairs truly represent the diversity of Nevada and will bring integrity and extensive experience to the table to help guide our state,” Frierson said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with our Democratic leadership and caucus members to put the real concerns of working families at the top of the legislative agenda in 2017.”

