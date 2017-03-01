Assemblyman begins push to remove 2 elected offices in Nevada

CARSON CITY — Assemblyman Elliot Anderson said Nevada should abolish the elected constitutional offices of state treasurer and controller, instead making them appointed positions within the governor’s office.

Anderson, D-Las Vegas, argued Assembly Joint Resolution 6 reflects the realities that voters don’t understand the functions of the offices or the qualifications needed to execute them. He said those offices have become stepping stones for people seeking higher office, allowing politics to interfere. There are no specific qualifications for those jobs in the Constitution.

“We are looking for stewards of the state budget,” he said. “These are not political positions.”

AJR6 would amend the Nevada Constitution to eliminate election of those offices. The resolution was presented Tuesday to the Assembly Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections.

The resolution characterizes some of their duties as “ministerial and technical in nature, generally lacking the discretionary responsibilities customarily exercised by elected officials.”

State Controller Ron Knecht and Treasurer Dan Schwartz defended their positions and said they provide crucial checks and balances on the handling of state’s finances.

The controller’s office manages the state’s accounting, fiscal audits and settles certain claims against the state. Another bill pending before lawmakers would turn over its duty of debt collection to the governor’s office.

The treasurer issues payments and state bonds, manages investments and unclaimed property, and administers college savings and scholarship programs. It also is tasked with overseeing education savings accounts.

Knecht said the controller and treasurer are independent voices in state government and citizens would be deprived of “diversity of opinion” if the jobs are appointed.

“What you don’t want is … yes men or yes women parroting the governor’s opinion,” Knecht said.

Both Knecht and Schwartz have clashed with the administration and lawmakers on aspects of various issues like the state budget, economic development projects and education savings accounts.

Schwartz said there’s no guarantee the governor would appoint someone “capable” of handling the job.

“This would lessen our democracy,” Schwartz said. “The people of this state are very, very good judges of who should be elected to public office.”

He added, “My responsibility is not to the governor … it is to the people of this state.”

Anderson said the resolution is an evolution of the constitution and reflects changing times. He noted previous amendments to abolish the office of surveyor general and state printer also were met with fierce resistance.

If lawmakers approve AJR6 this year and again in 2019, it would go to voters in 2020 for ratification. Both offices would continue to exist until the Legislature officially transfers those duties, and incumbents would complete their terms.

